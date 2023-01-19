Domestic violence expert reveals red flags that warn of potential abuser

QUINCY - The District Attorney says Ana Walshe's murder is the second homicide involving suspected domestic violence in Norfolk County in a month.

Just 12 miles away from the Walshe family's Cohasset home is Domestic Violence Ended (DOVE) Inc. The domestic violence service is committed to partnering with diverse communities, families, and individuals impacted by domestic violence or partner violence.

Maureen Flores is DOVE'S Civilian Domestic Violence Advocate Program Manager. She told WBZ-TV some of the warning signs of domestic abuse should to look out for.

"In the beginning, they are prince charming; they are very charismatic," said Flores. "Someone putting their partner down, making them feel that they're the reason for all their problems."

She says in the beginning, victims are often in denial when they're blamed and threatened. "When you're in a relationship, those things don't really feel like red flags."

Threats like Ana experienced in 2014. The WBZ I-Team uncovered a police report from August of 2014 when Ana told police Brian Walshe threatened to kill her and her friends. The incident happened before the couple got married.

When asked about why a victim may go back to that kind of relationship, Flores responded, "Because that's denial at its finest... You get convinced that the problems would be solved if we were just married."

Prosecutors revealed Wednesday that just days before Ana's murder on December 27, Brian Walshe Googled "best state for divorce for a man."

Ana and Brian Walshe. Photos from Cohasset Police and Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool



"When someone does take a step to leave or end the relationship, it's always a dangerous time," said Flores.

Now an Instagram photo posted by Ana Walshe in 2018 showing her bruised face is getting a lot of comments from people following the case. The comments question whether there were more serious issues within the couple's relationship years prior.

"Maybe it was from him; maybe it wasn't from him," said Flores. "That she posted that herself could have been her way of covering her bruises."

DOVE recommends friends and family find a way to have a conversation with their loved one if they see a photo like that and suspect they may be being abused.

"It's always good for someone to say, 'I just want to ask because I care about you and I'm concerned

and I don't know what this is,'" Flores said.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES

DOVE Inc.'s 24 hour hotline: 617:471-1234

Domestic Violence Services by county in Massachusetts: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/list-of-domestic-violence-services-by-massachusetts-county

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

SafeLink: 877-785-2020