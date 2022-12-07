Watch CBS News
Doug Flutie introduces Herschel Walker before Georgia Senate concession speech

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Doug Flutie introduces Herschel Walker before his concession speech
Doug Flutie introduces Herschel Walker before his concession speech 00:13

ATLANTA - A familiar face introduced Herschel Walker before his Senate race concession speech in Georgia Tuesday night.

Doug Flutie, the Heisman Trophy winner who threw that famous "Hail Mary" for Boston College and grew up in Natick, called the fellow Heisman winner his brother for life.

"It's my privilege to have an opportunity to introduce Herschel to you - a guy that's been a buddy, a friend, a pal - brothers for life - for the last 40 years," Flutie said. "He cares about this state and he cares about this country - one heck of a man."

Walker fell to Sen. Raphael Warnock in the run-off election, giving Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

December 7, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

