Doug Flutie introduces Herschel Walker before Georgia Senate concession speech

ATLANTA - A familiar face introduced Herschel Walker before his Senate race concession speech in Georgia Tuesday night.

Doug Flutie, the Heisman Trophy winner who threw that famous "Hail Mary" for Boston College and grew up in Natick, called the fellow Heisman winner his brother for life.

"It's my privilege to have an opportunity to introduce Herschel to you - a guy that's been a buddy, a friend, a pal - brothers for life - for the last 40 years," Flutie said. "He cares about this state and he cares about this country - one heck of a man."

Doug Flutie on stage to introduce Hershel Walker in Georgia. #GASEN pic.twitter.com/A828oRmiGz — AndreaWBZ (@AndreaWBZ) December 7, 2022

Walker fell to Sen. Raphael Warnock in the run-off election, giving Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate.