15-year-old boy arrested for allegedly pointing loaded gun at Boston Police officers

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

DORCHESTER - A 15-year-old boy was arrested late Tuesday night for allegedly pointing a loaded gun at police officers in Dorchester.

Boston Police say they were trying to find a missing child when they saw two people crouching to avoid being seen by patrolling officers.

The officers then allege that once they located a teenage boy from about 10-20 yards away, he pointed a .22 caliber gun at them. 

Police say the officers took cover and asked the 15-year-old to drop the gun, which was later discovered to have live bullets in it.

He then ran off, but police ended up finding him under a car at around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Olney Street, where he was arrested. 

The teenager will be arranged in Dorchester Juvenile Court on several gun charges and a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 2:04 PM

