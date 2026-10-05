Mass. family sues Vrbo, Expedia after 4 die in fire at Dominican Republic vacation rental

A Massachusetts woman who lost her 5-year-old son, her mother, and two other relatives in a fire at a Dominican Republic vacation rental is suing Vrbo and Expedia, alleging the companies knew the property did not have smoke detectors but still allowed it to be booked.

Josmeli Rojas, of Lawrence, said she continues to struggle with the trauma of the June 13 fire.

"I've been trying to go back to my normal life. This is not easy. I can't. It's been hard for me," Rojas told WBZ-TV.

"Nightmares, having a lot of flashbacks, smelling the fire, ever so often. Having my child in the middle of the night crying," she added.

The three-week vacation to Barahona, Dominican Republic, included 11 family members and a close friend and was centered around the christening of Rojas' youngest son.

Four people ultimately died after the fire broke out their first night at the rental. Rojas' 69-year-old mother, Jhoselin Del Carmen Sosa Amaro; her 5-year-old son, Royce David Cedano Rojas; her 42-year-old cousin, Lucybeldriz Rodriguez Sosa; and her 74-year-old aunt, Pancracia Mercedes Sosa Amaro.

Four family members were killed in a fire at a vacation rental in Barahona, Dominican Republic. CBS Boston

The lawsuit says several survivors were hospitalized with burns and other injuries.

"We're never going to be the same. We're never," Rojas said.

Albert Farah, one of the attorneys representing the family, said an official report determined the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction. Farrah says the rental had no smoke alarms or detectors of any kind and argues that conflicts with what the lawsuit describes as Vrbo's "Safety Essentials Requirements."

Farrah said the companies failed to follow through on their own safety standards.

"They know smoke detectors save lives. They require smoke detectors in their host's accommodations, and they don't follow through," Farrah said.

Farrah said research conducted by their legal team found that in some locations at least half of Vrbo accommodations did not have smoke detectors.

"There are instances where at least 50% and sometimes much more than 50% of the accommodations offered by VRBO don't have smoke detectors, and VRBO knows it. There's no excuse for this," Farrah said.

The family is seeking damages for medical and psychological treatment, physical and emotional injuries, harm to parent-child relationships, attorneys' fees and other costs.

"And what is so troubling about this, and you can see the effects of this tragedy on one of my clients, it's multiplied four deaths, eight survivors," Farrah added.

In a statement to WBZ, a Vrbo spokesperson said, "We have received plaintiffs' complaint. This is a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family."