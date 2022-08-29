Watch CBS News
Dolphins release Sony Michel

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Sony Michel is now looking for his third team in a little over a year.

The running back was released by the Miami Dolphins on Monday, one day ahead of the final cutdown day in the NFL.

A first-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2018, Michel had signed with the Dolphins in May, after spending last year with the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots traded Michel to the Rams last August.

Michael played in all 17 regular-season games for the Rams last year, rushing 208 times for 845 yards and four touchdowns and catching 21 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. The receiving numbers were the best of his four-year NFL career.

Michel didn't see much action in the preseason with Miami, rushing nine times for 13 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots selected Michel with the 31st overall pick in 2018. He ran for 931 yards and a touchdown in 13 games as a rookie, before running for 336 yards and six touchdowns in the postseason en route to a Patriots Super Bowl victory.

The six rushing touchdowns tied Michel for the second-most in any postseason ever, while the 336 yards have him tied for the 14th-most in any single postseason.

The Dolphins also let go of another former Patriots player, with veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu getting released.

