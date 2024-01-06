Watch CBS News
Boston will not issue snow emergency for winter storm

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The City of Boston announced there will be no snow emergency issued for Saturday and Sunday's winter storm due the expected snowfall.

This means there will be no parking ban, and space savers are not allowed.

The city is expecting a flash freeze on Sunday and is advising residents to clear paths, sidewalks and entries before Monday morning.

To see a list of towns that have snow emergencies and parking bans click here.

For more information about the winter storm click here.

