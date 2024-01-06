Boston will not issue snow emergency for winter storm

BOSTON - The City of Boston announced there will be no snow emergency issued for Saturday and Sunday's winter storm due the expected snowfall.

This means there will be no parking ban, and space savers are not allowed.

Due to expected snowfall totals, there will not be a declared snow emergency in the City of Boston for this storm. pic.twitter.com/SpHKO9qaLV — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) January 6, 2024

The city is expecting a flash freeze on Sunday and is advising residents to clear paths, sidewalks and entries before Monday morning.

