Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts snow emergencies and parking bans for Sunday snowstorm

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - The following communities have declared snow emergencies and parking bans ahead of the snowstorm on Jan. 7, 2024.

ATTLEBORO: Citywide parking ban from 12 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 through 8 a.m. on Monday Jan. 8.

BELMONT: Parking ban from 11:45 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 until further notice.

CHELMSFORD: Parking ban from 10 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. on Monday Jan. 8.

FALL RIVER: Citywide parking ban from 12 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 until further notice.

FITCHBURG: Citywide parking ban from 3 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 through 7 a.m. on Monday Jan. 8.

LOWELL: Citywide parking ban declared from 12 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6, begins at 6 p.m. until further notice.

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA: Parking ban from 10 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 until further notice.

MILFORD: Parking ban from 6 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 until further notice.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 3:20 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.