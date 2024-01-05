Massachusetts snow emergencies and parking bans for Sunday snowstorm
BOSTON - The following communities have declared snow emergencies and parking bans ahead of the snowstorm on Jan. 7, 2024.
ATTLEBORO: Citywide parking ban from 12 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 through 8 a.m. on Monday Jan. 8.
BELMONT: Parking ban from 11:45 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 until further notice.
CHELMSFORD: Parking ban from 10 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. on Monday Jan. 8.
FALL RIVER: Citywide parking ban from 12 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 until further notice.
FITCHBURG: Citywide parking ban from 3 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 through 7 a.m. on Monday Jan. 8.
LOWELL: Citywide parking ban declared from 12 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6, begins at 6 p.m. until further notice.
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA: Parking ban from 10 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 until further notice.
MILFORD: Parking ban from 6 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 6 until further notice.
