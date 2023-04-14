DJ Henry Dream Fund approaches $1M in giving, has helped 8,000 kids

BROCKTON — The DJ Henry Dream Fund, a local non-profit, supports local kids in community-based programs by footing the bill for those who can't afford to.

It's not always easy for some students to afford the fees that come with dance classes and other activities so important to them.

But the DJ Henry Dream Fund is helping them by supporting their ambitions, named for a young man they've never met, but who was a talented athlete and role model.

"He always had the opportunity to say 'yes' to trying any sport or activity he wanted to. So many families don't have that same opportunity," said DJ's mother Angella Henry.

The Henrys have been providing scholarships to children in community-based sports, arts and summer camps by making sure they can say 'yes' despite their financial circumstances. They've helped more than 8,000 children in some 200 programs, who also have to prove they are committed through their school work and dedication.

DJ Henry CBS Boston

Eleven-year-old Caylee McGough is one of those receiving funding from the foundation and has found her face of confidence while leading the line with fellow dancers at Matta Dance School in Brockton.

"I practice every day," she said as she danced alongside 12-year-old Gisele Grand-Pierre, another Dream Fund recipient who has also found her voice on the dance stage.

"By putting aside my fears, just doing the dance and getting it done," said Grand-Pierre.

Thirteen years ago, Angella and Dan Henry experienced what no parent should have to. DJ was killed in a police-involved shooting in New York where he was attending college.

They knew right away what their mission should be.

Gisele Grand-Pierre at Matta Dance Academy in Brockton CBS Boston

"The stories we were told after we lost him were all about this, all about him enabling people to be involved, to participate, to be included," said his father Dan Henry.

Another recipient, 14-year-old Malick Dorvil began his passion for football with the Brockton Boys and Girls Club. Participating was a financial challenge until the DJ Henry Dream Fund gave him the chance.

"I don't think I would have a life outside football. I was always working out in the gym or field to get better at football and the one thing I look forward to," said Malick.

His family, already experiencing difficult times, was the victim of a massive fire at their Brockton home on April 7 making their circumstances even more dire.

Coaches admit without the fund it's hard to find help.

"We would can, let them play for free, but that hurt us. We can never turn kids away," said coach Rahshaun Burkes.

The fund was established one year after DJ's death with the scholarships at first coming from the Henrys' own pocket. This year is a milestone in their fundraising as they approach one million dollars in giving.

Dan and Angella Henry CBS Boston

With several scholarship recipients, dance school owner Lisa Matta has seen how they've grown.

"It's a big outlet for them through self-expression, exercise, fitness, flexibility and working on their inner self as well," said Matta.

DJ Henry would now be 33 years old and as they empower young people, the Henrys also continue to fight for justice on his behalf. A New York district attorney is taking a second look at the officer-involved shooting of their son, a case where no officer was ever charged.

"We know our son was murdered and the evidence supports that," said Dan Henry. "It's a question of what can be done in the limits of the law."

While they await the outcome it's the voices of cheerleaders and the talents of young dancers that keep DJ's spirit alive. Giving them help that's direct, immediate and powerful.

"It's been fulfilling in many ways to hear back from families whose lives have been touched and provided an opportunity they otherwise wouldn't have," said Angella Henry.