"He raised the bar": Bill Belichick offers up incredible praise for Devin McCourty

BOSTON -- Devin McCourty announced his retirement from football on Friday after a legendary 13-year career with the New England Patriots. He's receiving quite the praise from around the football world, especially from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

Belichick did not hold back in his praise for McCourty, who was a team captain in 12 of his 13 seasons with the Patriots. The head coach praised McCourty for his character on the field and in the locker room.

"It is a rare group of players who win games at a historic rate, exude team culture, lead, win awards, and win championships. And then there is Devin McCourty" Belichick said in a release. "Devin did all of those things as a player and more. But, what I think of first when I think of Devin is the type of man he is, his character, his values and how high he raised the bar for spreading goodness and justice in the community.

"For 13 years, Devin made everyone in our organization feel better and be better because of who he is – a pillar of professionalism, unselfishness, work ethic, preparation, intelligence and performance," Belichick continued. "I am excited to see him bring those same traits to his next chapter and brighten the lives of even more people."

Belichick usually has some incredible things to say about players after they call it a career, but he went above and beyond with McCourty. It shows just how much the player meant to him throughout their time together.

Kraft praised McCourty for everything that he accomplished in a Patriots uniform, and for everything that he has done -- and continues to do -- in many different communities.

"As a Patriots fan, it's always bittersweet to see such an iconic player announce his retirement, but I couldn't be happier for Devin, Michelle, and the McCourty family or more thankful to his mother, Phyllis," said Kraft. "Through his individual performance and overall leadership, Devin has been such an important part of the success we have enjoyed over the past 13 seasons, including each of our last three Super Bowl championships. As great as his contributions were on the field, he made an even greater impact in the community, taking a leadership role in his advocacy for finding a cure for sickle cell anemia, effecting legislative change for criminal justice reform, and championing countless other educational and economical advancement initiatives. We couldn't have asked for a better leader and ambassador, both on and off the field."

The ultimate leader.



Thank you and congratulations, @devinmccourty! pic.twitter.com/m272lTv1Gu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 10, 2023

I’m just happy Dev’s retiring because now he can’t say he played more seasons than I did!!!



Congrats @devinmccourty on one hell of a career! Love you bro! Born leader!



Can’t wait to see what TV network you end up on! pic.twitter.com/JhgrbKh53K — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) March 10, 2023

3x Super Bowl Champ

3x All-Pro

2x Pro Bowler

35 INTs



What a career for @devinmccourty 👏 pic.twitter.com/5CJjRdOEJk — NFL (@NFL) March 10, 2023

The Patriots will host a press conference with McCourty at the Patriots Hall of Fame on Tuesday afternoon.