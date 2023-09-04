DeVante Parker returns to practice for Patriots

FOXBORO -- Week 1 of the NFL season is here, with the Patriots hitting the practice field Monday as they gear up for Sunday's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. After missing two practices last week, wide receiver DeVante Parker was back on the field for New England on Monday.

However, Parker didn't partake in all of Monday's practice, which was held in shirts and shells. The veteran wide out left early and made his way to the conditioning field before the session was over.

So Parker's status and participation is very much worth monitoring when New England releases the team's first injury report of the season on Wednesday. Parker is projected to be Mac Jones' top receiver on the depth chart, along with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, and tight end Mike Gesicki. If Parker can't go against the Eagles, opportunities -- and passes -- will go to New England's other weapons.

Quarterback Matt Corral, who was claimed by New England last week, was on the practice field for the first time with his new team on Monday. Corral was sporting the No. 19 jersey for the Pats, and was seen spending a lot of time with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and quarterbacks coach Evan Rothstein.

The Patriots will be announcing a roster move at some point on Monday. Offensive lineman Riley Reiff was missing from the practice, and could end up on IR by the end of the day. Practice squad lineman James Ferentz was also missing, while defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. was present, despite not being listed on the New England roster. Pharms could have been signed to the practice squad (taking over for Ferentz), or he could potentialy take Reiff's spot on the 53-man roster should the veteran lineman land on IR.

