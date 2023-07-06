Details emerge on DeVante Parker's contract extension with Patriots

BOSTON -- Wide receiver DeVante Parker signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension with the Patriots earlier this offseason. But as is always the case with NFL deals, the devil is in the details.

ESPN's Field Yates reported those details on Thursday, laying out the specifics of that new deal for Parker. Parker has close to $5 million in statistical incentives for each year of the deal, which accounts for $14.7 million of the reported $33 million. He also can earn $400,000 each year for making an All-Pro team (accounting for $1.2 million of the reported $33 million), and he has per-game roster bonuses that total $1.19 million in 2023 and $1.7 million in each of the next two seasons.

DeVante Parker’s 3-year, $33M max deal includes:

- $4.9M in statistical incentives annually ($14.7M max)

- $400K in All Pro incentives annually ($1.2M max)

- $1.19M in per-game roster bonuses in 2023, $1.7M in per-game roster bonuses in 2024 and 2025

- fully guaranteed salaries… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 6, 2023

As Yates noted, the Patriots cleared out roughly $2.4 million cap space for the 2023 season with this deal.

The 30-year-old Parker joined the Patriots via trade in April 2022. He played in 13 games last year, catching 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns.