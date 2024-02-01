Derrick White isn't worried about getting All-Star recognition

BOSTON -- NBA All-Star reserves will be announced Thursday night, and Jayson Tatum will find out if he'll have any Celtics teammates joining him in Indiana later this month.

Jaylen Brown will most certainly make his third All-Star team. Kristaps Porzingis may get his second All-Star nod in his first season in Green. But what about Derrick White?

White has been playing the best basketball of his career, and the Celtics are at their best when the two-way guard is on the floor. He's been a high-impact player on both ends for the league's best team. White has knocked down threes at a 39.6 percent clip this season, while also playing stellar D with a 112.2 defensive rating for the year. He leads all NBA guards with 1.2 blocks per game.

All-Star reserves are picked by the 30 NBA coaches. Most would probably love to have White on their team, but will they put him on the All-Star squad?

The Celtics have made a big push to get White some All-Star love this season. Celtics fans obviously want to send everyone on the Boston roster to Indy, and embraced the movement. Fans around the NBA weren't as sold.

But White being who he is, he isn't losing sleep over it one way or another. His focus is squarely on helping the Celtics win a lot of games and, ultimately, an NBA title.

"Definitively early in my career it made a difference, what people thought and what people were saying," White said on the latest edition of the Celtics' "View From The Rafters" podcast. "Now, there's nothing you really can do. Somebody's going to be frustrated with whatever you do.

"You know me: Take the good, that high, take the bad, that low. It doesn't really affect me anymore, especially people that don't really know what's going on and the things that are going on in day-to-day," he said.

White's father, Richard, was also on the podcast and has been fighting the good fight on social media for his son this season. White will let his proud papa campaign for him while he sets his sights on winning.

As for whether or not he'll get good news on Thursday night, White has a bit of an uphill battle. He's not the best player on his team, and Miami's Jimmy Butler, New York's Jalen Brunson, Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey, and Atlanta's Trae Young have the name recognition and more star power than White. And if Brown and/or Porzingis make it, that will definitely hurt his chances. Being named an injury replacement is a possibility, but that will depend on how many other Celtics have already made the team.

But whether he makes it or not, it won't matter to White. He's just going to continue to do his thing and do everything he can for the Boston Celtics.