Derek Lowe says Curt Schilling's absence from Red Sox Opening Day is "best case scenario" for everybody

Can Red Sox keep rolling at Fenway Park after strong start on the road?

BOSTON -- When the Red Sox honor the 2004 World Series championship team and celebrate the life of Tim Wakefield ahead of Tuesday's home opener at Fenway Park, Curt Schilling will not be in attendance. Derek Lowe says that is the "best case scenario" for all parties involved.

Schilling declined an invitation from the team to appear with his 2004 teammates at Tuesday's celebration, and it sounds like the majority of those teammates are happy with that decision. The former pitcher, who was an integral part of two championship teams in Boston, came under fire last September when he revealed on his podcast that both Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, were battling cancer.

The Wakefield family didn't want that information shared with the public, and the Red Sox had to release a statement later that day on the health of Tim and Stacy. "Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission," the statement read.

Wakefield died just a few days later on Oct. 1, 2023. His wife Stacy died on Feb. 29 of this year.

Lowe, speaking with MassLive's Sean McAdam on Monday, did not hold back when criticizing Schilling on the matter.

"Bulls---, what he did," said Lowe. "I knew a lot. Golfed with (Wakefield), knew the whole story. And understanding what they wanted out as a family, and you do that? It's just bulls---. Again, (Schilling excusing himself from the ceremony), is the right thing."

Lowe said that members of the 2004 Red Sox weren't asked if they wanted Schilling at the park or not on Tuesday. But he gets the feeling that most players are happy that the former pitcher won't be there on Tuesday.

"This isn't the venue to have maybe somebody say something to him," Lowe said of a potential confrontation over Schilling ignoring Wakefield's wishes. "Which I think probably someone would have, especially in the evening — if you know what I mean.

"But we weren't asked. There was no questionnaire, or, 'What do you think?' I just think it was the right thing to do," added Lowe. "This is probably the best scenario for everybody. Somebody, later in the evening, would have said something to him. And I'm not saying it would have been me. It just wasn't the place for it."

The Red Sox are honoring the 20th anniversary of the 2004 team that ended an 86-year championship drought for Boston ahead of Tuesday's home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. The team will also have special tributes for Tim and Stacy Wakefield, as well as former president and CEO Larry Lucchino, who died last week.