Dentists "very happy" they got call to fix Derrick White's smile before Celtics parade

BOSTON - It was a moment that went viral on Monday when Derrick White took a hit in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals and came up bloody with a chipped tooth. "They were trying stuff in the locker room, I was like I don't care, just play," said White after the NBA championship game.

"I knew there was going to be some damage"

Dental doctors Maged el-Malecki and Joey Chang of Boston Dental were watching, and they knew it couldn't be good. "When he went down with the amount of force in that direction, I knew that there was going to be some damage to the teeth and/or bone," said Dr. Chang in an interview with WBZ-TV.

Little did the doctors know they would be getting the call for the fix. "I was like oh my gosh really? I'll definitely be there and I'll help however I can," said Dr. Chang.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White wiggles his tooth after chipping it in the 2024 NBA Finals. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

And of course a duck boat parade was just days away with a smile on the line. "Definitely wanted to get him there with a smile," Dr. Chang said.

There he was Friday, a smiling Derrick White in the rolling rally celebration who had admitted earlier in the week he didn't want to flash his pearly whites during the post-game celebration because of the tooth. But this player had put it all on the line.

Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the Boston Celtics Victory Event on June 21, 2024 following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Malhotra / Getty Images

"This is spreading throughout Boston. Everybody is very happy to see him smiling the way he is smiling now," said Dr. el-Malecki. "So we are very happy to be part of this."

Dentists say it's a temporary fix

The hour and a half procedure to repair the broken tooth after White collided with Mavericks player Dereck Lively is a temporary fix that was performed just Thursday. Asked what kind of patient he was, Dr. Chang said, "He was very nice throughout it. He was very humble. I can't imagine a better patient really."

Now White will need follow-ups to make it permanent unless something else happens. "Hopefully it lasts a lifetime unless he decides to do the same thing in a final next year. We'll be here to take care of for him as well," said Dr. el-Malecki.

Thinking about next year, he says, is definitely something worth smiling about.