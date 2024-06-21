Watch CBS News
Local News

Dentists "very happy" they got call to fix Derrick White's smile before Celtics parade

By Beth Germano

/ CBS Boston

Meet the dentists who fixed Derrick White's smile after NBA Finals
Meet the dentists who fixed Derrick White's smile after NBA Finals 02:50

BOSTON - It was a moment that went viral on Monday when Derrick White took a hit in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals and came up bloody with a chipped tooth. "They were trying stuff in the locker room, I was like I don't care, just play," said White after the NBA championship game.

"I knew there was going to be some damage"

Dental doctors Maged el-Malecki and Joey Chang of Boston Dental were watching, and they knew it couldn't be good. "When he went down with the amount of force in that direction, I knew that there was going to be some damage to the teeth and/or bone," said Dr. Chang in an interview with WBZ-TV.

Little did the doctors know they would be getting the call for the fix. "I was like oh my gosh really? I'll definitely be there and I'll help however I can," said Dr. Chang.

gettyimages-2157576556.jpg
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White wiggles his tooth after chipping it in the 2024 NBA Finals. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

And of course a duck boat parade was just days away with a smile on the line. "Definitely wanted to get him there with a smile," Dr. Chang said.

There he was Friday, a smiling Derrick White in the rolling rally celebration who had admitted earlier in the week he didn't want to flash his pearly whites during the post-game celebration because of the tooth. But this player had put it all on the line. 

Boston Celtics Victory Event & Parade
Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the Boston Celtics Victory Event on June 21, 2024 following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Malhotra / Getty Images

"This is spreading throughout Boston. Everybody is very happy to see him smiling the way he is smiling now," said Dr. el-Malecki. "So we are very happy to be part of this."

Dentists say it's a temporary fix    

The hour and a half procedure to repair the broken tooth after White collided with Mavericks player Dereck Lively is a temporary fix that was performed just Thursday. Asked what kind of patient he was, Dr. Chang said, "He was very nice throughout it. He was very humble. I can't imagine a better patient really."

Now White will need follow-ups to make it permanent unless something else happens. "Hopefully it lasts a lifetime unless he decides to do the same thing in a final next year. We'll be here to take care of for him as well," said Dr. el-Malecki.

Thinking about next year, he says, is definitely something worth smiling about. 

Beth Germano
germano628.jpg

Emmy award-winning Beth Germano is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News.  Born and raised in Massachusetts, Germano has been a New England-based reporter for more than 15 years.  She joined WBZ-TV as a freelance reporter in 1996 after reporting for several local television stations including WCVB-TV, New England Cable News, Monitor Cable Channel, WLVI-TV, and WGBH-TV.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 6:45 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.