Sadie Mauro identified as Dover-Sherborn High School student killed in Dennis boat crash

Sadie Mauro identified as Dover-Sherborn High School student killed in Dennis boat crash
Sadie Mauro identified as Dover-Sherborn High School student killed in Dennis boat crash

DOVER – A 17-year-old girl killed Friday night in a Dennis boat crash has been identified as Sadie Mauro, who was set to become a senior at Dover-Sherborn High School.

The crash happened in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis. Massachusetts State Police said six people were on the boat when it crashed into a jetty. A teenage boy was also taken to Cape Cod Hospital with a head injury.

"I will be hugging my children extra tight this evening - I am sure you will do the same," Superintendent Beth McCoy said in a letter to families.

The high school library will be open Monday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for students and faculty to gather. Counselors will be available and service dogs will also be on hand.

Principal John Smith said in a letter to families that the school community is "devastated and heartbroken."

"Sadie's smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit," Smith said. "She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind."

First published on July 23, 2023 / 9:10 AM

