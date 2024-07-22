Many Massachusetts Democrats say they support Harris as presidential candidate

BOSTON - Now that President Biden is officially off the 2024 ballot, Democrats are looking ahead the to the Democratic National Convention next month, when the delegates will have the choice to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee.

How will Democrats choose a presidential candidate?

Secretary of State Bill Galvin says the next step in the process is for the delegates to vote. Democrats are expected to hold an early virtual roll call vote formalizing the nomination in early August. "I believe Harris is going to be the nominee. I believe she is the good nominee, the nominee we need. And I believe she will be the nominee. But I think it's important for the party to show that transparency by actually having a roll call vote," Galvin said.

State Senator Jamie Eldridge said he's looking forward to the vote.

"I think there's is a virtual call coming up. But I think as far as the vote for who will be our next Democratic presidential nominee, I think that will happen at the convention, so it's very exciting," Eldridge said.

What happens next?

Secretary Galvin said there is also the possibility of third-party candidates to put in their names in the race. The actual ballots will not be officially finalized until September. In Massachusetts, ballots will be finaSept 10.

Vice President Harris will soon have to choose a running mate who will also have be endorsed by the party. Attorney General Andrea Campbell said her choice will be a personal one.

"I think similar to President Obama and then-Vice President Biden, you have to find that partner, you have to find that pick and that relationship that works and, of course, puts the country first," Campbell said.

Galvin says for both Trump and Harris, it's the key swing states that will determine the outcome of the election.

"It's about winning certain states. And usually, it's a politically driven choice," Galvin said.

State Senator Karen Spilka said whoever Harris chooses, the vice president has her support. "She's been in the White House . She has the best information; that's why I believe she's ready Day 1 to hit the ground running as president of the United States," Spilka said.

