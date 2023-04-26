Watch CBS News
Delays on Kingston Commuter Rail line after driver hit and killed by train in Abington

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ABINGTON - A driver was hit and killed by a train in Abington Wednesday afternoon, leading to significant delays for the Kingston Commuter Rail line.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Railroad and Birch streets. Transit Police said the vehicle drove around another vehicle stopped at the gate and onto the tracks, where it was struck by an inbound Commuter Rail train on the Plymouth Line. The driver was killed. Twelve people were on the train at the time and no one on the train was hurt.

The MBTA is now asking commuters to avoid the Kingston Line, as there are delays in both directions.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 6:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

