Dedham High School football game canceled after shooting threat

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

DEDHAM - Dedham High School's varsity football game was canceled Friday night after the school received a threat about a shooting. 

In a letter to the school community Friday, the superintendent and police chief said the school received an anonymous report from a blocked phone number. The caller reported a rumor that a student was going to "shoot up the football game today." 

Initially, the school and police planned to still have the game with extra security precautions. "While we have no reason to believe there is an immediate threat, the district is proceeding with extreme caution," the letter said. 

Late Friday afternoon, the school posted a notice that the game would be canceled. Superintendent Nan Murphy said, "the threat remains unsubstantiated." 

The school is working to reschedule the game for later in the fall.  

