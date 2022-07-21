Watch CBS News
Sports

David Andrews, James White among several Patriots starting camp on PUP list

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Training camp opens next week for the New England Patriots, but not everybody will quite be ready to participate.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported on Thursday that five Patriots are starting camp on the physically unable to perform list. Those players include captains David Andrews and James White, as well as cornerback Jonathan Jones, safety Jabrill Peppers, and linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

As Reiss noted, players can be taken off the PUP list at any time during training camp. But if a player remains on the list at the end of the preseason, he must remain on the PUP list for at least four weeks -- which is a rule change that shortens the required stay on the PUP list in the regular season.

Andrews underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason, White suffered a serious hip injury last September, and Jones' 2021 season ended early due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. Peppers and McMillan are coming off torn ACLs from last year.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 4:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.