David Andrews, James White among several Patriots starting camp on PUP list

BOSTON -- Training camp opens next week for the New England Patriots, but not everybody will quite be ready to participate.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported on Thursday that five Patriots are starting camp on the physically unable to perform list. Those players include captains David Andrews and James White, as well as cornerback Jonathan Jones, safety Jabrill Peppers, and linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 21, 2022

As Reiss noted, players can be taken off the PUP list at any time during training camp. But if a player remains on the list at the end of the preseason, he must remain on the PUP list for at least four weeks -- which is a rule change that shortens the required stay on the PUP list in the regular season.

Andrews underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason, White suffered a serious hip injury last September, and Jones' 2021 season ended early due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. Peppers and McMillan are coming off torn ACLs from last year.