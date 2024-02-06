Danvers man accused of firing shots at police asks judge "Is my wife dead?"

SALEM – Joseph Hurley, the man accused of shooting his wife and opening fire on police in Danvers on Monday has been ordered held without bail until he can undergo a dangerousness hearing.

The 62-year-old is facing multiple charges. He appeared by video from a hospital bed while his attorneys were in Salem District Court on Tuesday.

While the judge read charges against him, Hurley could be heard asking "Is my wife dead?'

Police said Hurley allegedly shot his wife multiple times in a mobile park on Newbury Street. She was able to escape to a neighboring trailer.

Officers rushed in to treat the woman. A short time later heard gunshots and found Hurley was allegedly shooting at police. No officers were hit.

Police were able to get the injured woman out of the trailer and into a cruiser where they continued treating her for her injuries. The woman is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Joseph Hurley appears in Salem District Court on February 6, 2024. CBS Boston

In court, prosecutors said Hurley's wife suffered gunshot wounds to her head, neck, back and hands.

It took about two hours for a SWAT team to take Hurley into custody. He was led out of the trailer in handcuffs to a waiting stretcher.

Prosecutors said Hurley had a wound in his chest that appeared to be self-inflicted.

Once at Beverly Hospital, prosecutors say Hurley told detectives "I know I'm going to jail for the rest of my life."

Following the shooting, police said they found a black semiautomatic handgun and a revolver. Hurley does not have a license to carry.

Neighbors told WBZ-TV Hurley has been in jail before.

Hurley is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

A judge ordered Hurley held without bail. He remains in custody at the hospital and is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing on February 12.