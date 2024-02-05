Watch CBS News
Danvers Police investigating reports of shooting at mobile home park

By Louisa Moller

DANVERS - Danvers Police have spread out through a mobile home park after reports of a shooting there Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the complex on Newbury Street around noon. 

Video from WBZ-TV's helicopter showed police searching around one home. Officers eventually took a person out of the window of that home. They carried the person away to a car and then drove that car to an ambulance that was waiting nearby.

There has been no comment yet from Danvers Police.

The Essex County District Attorney would only say investigators were responding to reports of a shooting.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 1:05 PM EST

