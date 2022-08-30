Danvers restricts all outdoor water use amid drought

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

DANVERS - The town of Danvers is entering its most extreme drought level: Level 6. Residents are restricted now from all outdoor water use.

Director of Operations for Danvers Department of Public Works, Robert Dever, tells us, "It all comes down to the insufficient rain we've had this summer."

The move is necessary for not only public drinking water but in the case of an emergency. "God forbid there were fires or anything, we would want to conserve," Dever said.

The use of sprinklers, irrigation systems, and hand watering with hoses or cans is not allowed. Filling swimming pools and washing cars is also not permitted.

The drought and restrictions are now impacting local businesses like Tim Donahue's. He owns Donahue Lawn Care in Danvers. Right now, they are only doing 10% of their usual lawn mowing.

"We only have 10% of our income for our maintenance accounts, I don't know a single business that can sustain staying open," said Donahue.

The water restrictions are also adding a new cost to his business. "Without any water whatsoever, we have to truck in our water, or come in with bottled water to make things happen," he continued.

As a resident, Donahue understands how important water conservation is right now. He told WBZ, "The water restrictions do help, they do make a difference."

For residents in violation of the outdoor watering restrictions, there will first be a warning. A second violation over seven days could result in a fine of $300.