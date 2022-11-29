Damien Harris not expected to play Thursday night vs. Bills

FOXBORO -- Damien Harris ran all over the Buffalo Bills last season. He won't get a chance to continue that trend on Thursday night when the Patriots host their division rival.

Harris isn't expected to play against Buffalo because of the thigh injury that he suffered during Week 12's loss to the Vikings, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Harris is reportedly considered "week-to-week" with the injury and is expected to miss some time, according to Rapoport.

#Patriots RB Damien Harris, who is dealing with a thigh injury, is not expected to play this Thursday, source said. He's considered week-to-week going forward, an indication he'll miss some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2022

Harris was hurt early in the second half last Thursday night and limped off the field. He was eventually ruled out for the contest and was spotted on crutches after the defeat. Harris has not practiced for New England this week.

With Harris out, it will be the Rhamondre Stevenson show out of the New England backfield. He leads the Patriots with 680 rushing yards, five total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving), and 201 total touches. He managed just 36 yards on his seven carries against Minnesota, but added nine receptions for 76 yards in the loss.

Harris will certainly be missed, after he carved up the Bills defense for 214 yards and four touchdown carries over two regular-season meetings in 2021. Without him, the Patriots will have rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris behind Stevenson. Practice squad running back J.J. Taylor could also see a promotion before the game.