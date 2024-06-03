Cyndi Lauper announces "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" farewell tour with stop in Boston

Cyndi Lauper: Showing her true colors Cyndi Lauper: Showing her true colors 08:11

BOSTON - Cyndi Lauper announced dates for her "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour" Monday and luckily for fans, she'll be making a stop in Boston.

Cyndi Lauper's farewell tour

Lauper's farewell tour will take her to 23 different cities across North America, beginning in Montreal on October 18 and ending in Chicago on December 5.

She will make a stop in Boston to perform at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 26. The opening acts have not been announced yet.

The artist presale begins Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The tour is named after her Grammy-winning hit, "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," which was released on her "She's So Unusual" album in 1983.

Documentary on Paramount+

A new documentary, "Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing," directed by Allison Ellwood, explores Lauper's "meteoric rise to stardom and her impact on generations through her music, ever-evolving punk style, and tireless advocacy."

The documentary will take fans behind the scenes of iconic and special moments in Lauper's career, such as performing her hit "Time After Time" with Patti LaBelle in 1985 and how she used her fame to advocate for HIV/AIDS, LGBTQ+, and women's rights.

Fans can also expect the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning singer to delve into parts of her life they may not be familiar with, such as her time fronting the band Blue Angel in the early 1980s.

The film will feature interviews with Patti LaBelle, Boy George, Billy Porter, Lauper's former manager David Wolff, and Lauper herself.

In an interview with CBS News's Anthony Mason, Lauper gave a preview of the documentary, discussing her home life, the decisions behind "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and how she was hailed a "troublemaker" during the recording of "We Are The World."

"Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing" premieres June 4 on Paramount+.