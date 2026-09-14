How Customs and Border Protection is cracking down on child sex abuse materials among cruise ship workers

In the past month, federal agents say they have arrested 75 individuals who are suspected of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material while working aboard cruise ships that docked in Boston.

"Some of these crew members, the ones that we're getting, they do have child sexual exploitation material or child sexual abuse material. So basically, in simple terms, they're doing really bad things to kids," said Acting Director of Field Operations for Customs and Border Protection's Boston Field Office Julio Caravia.

Caravia and the CBP Boston Field Office gave WBZ a closer look at Operation Tidal Wave, an initiative to crack down on the possession and distribution of child sex abuse materials among cruise ship workers.

The operation is nationwide and began earlier this year in San Diego, which resulted in administrative enforcement actions against 27 crew members from six vessels, and in San Juan, which led to the removal of 14 crew members and the acceptance of federal prosecution for one individual.

Boston agents began Operation Tidal Wave in August and have since arrested dozens of foreign workers from several countries including the Philippines, Indonesia, Nepal, and Nicaragua. Most were refused entry into the United States and removed.

Caravia said there is no indication that the child sex abuse materials are linked to children aboard the cruise ships.

When cruise ships come to port in the United States out of international waters, all persons and cargo are subject to search by the federal government before they are allowed on U.S. soil. With no official Federal Inspection Station in the Port of Boston, Caravia told WBZ that his officers board cruise ships to do their inspections.

Operation Tidal Wave is a multi-agency initiative led by the CBP Office of Field Operations in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. There is no deadline for Operation Tidal Wave and Caravia said it may be extended to other ships subject to CBP inspection such as cargo ships.

"There is no end date for this. We will stop at nothing to catch these people," Caravia said.

All of the cruise lines involved in the Boston arrests said they are cooperating with law enforcement. Holland America said it "immediately terminated the individuals involved."

"These allegations are deeply disturbing, and we have zero tolerance for criminal behavior," a Holland America spokesperson said.

"We are aware of the situation and take this matter very seriously," a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said. "The safety, security, and well-being of our guests are of paramount importance, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment across our fleet."

"We have zero tolerance for this behavior, and we are supporting the authorities with their investigation," a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean told WBZ.