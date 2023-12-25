Watch CBS News
2 credit card skimmers found at Sudbury Farms supermarket

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SUDBURY - Roche Bros. Supermarkets is warning shoppers after two credit card skimmers were found at the Sudbury Farms supermarket in Sudbury.

The skimmers were found on two self-checkout pin pads at the supermarket on Boston Post Road. Customers who shopped at the store on or before Christmas Eve may have been impacted.

"Roche Bros. has strong policies in place to protect against these types of incidents, including conducting multiple security checks daily on our registers. Roche Bros. is committed to protecting the confidentiality and security of our customers' information and are issuing a press release to try and reach affected and potentially affected customers who we are not able to specifically identify," said CEO Kevin Barner in a statement.

Roche Brothers said registers at all of their locations have since been secured and an investigation is underway.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 9:44 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

