Credit card skimming devices found at 5 Market Baskets in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

SOMERVILLE - Police in five communities are investigating after they said thieves placed skimming devices on credit and debit card readers at Market Basket supermarkets in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

The locations where the devices were found are in Concord and Nashua, New Hampshire, and Haverhill, Reading and Somerville in Massachusetts. Police said a Walmart in Concord, New Hampshire was also targeted.

"I feel like everything nowadays has to be super monitored because of scammers out there," said shopper Becca Sowards. She's cautious as a consumer, especially after hearing that the Somerville Market Basket where she shops was one of the targets as thieves placed the so-called skimming devices over the readers and potentially stole sensitive information. "I think it's an easy way to get money and everyone is looking for easy ways to get money nowadays."

Police said skimmers jam the chip readers, forcing customers to swipe their cards. The magnetic strip on the cards contain sensitive information. It's then usually sold to a third party or the black market, said Concord, New Hampshire Deputy Police Chief John Thomas. He said the cards are then duplicated and purchases are made.

Surveillance images of potential suspects wearing surgical masks and Scally caps have been released by Concord Police. An additional surveillance photo was also released by Reading Police, where they said one suspect distracted a store clerk, while another went to work. Police said it can be done quickly and easily and it should be a red flag for consumers to check the machine if the chip jams.

Photo of suspect wanted for planting credit card skimmers at Market Baskets in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Concord, NH Police Department

"Check the top of the machine itself, give it a tug, and if there's an actual skimming device on there, it will actually pop off. They're not that well secure," said Thomas. He said it's usually a group working the area and targeting busy stores, especially this time of year when consumers typically spend a lot of money.

Police said they've already heard from several victims who had their information stolen and urge anyone who shopped at these stores during the last two weeks of October to check their bank statements.