Boston Police release body camera video from Councilor Kendra Lara's car crash in Jamaica Plain

JAMAICA PLAIN - Boston Police have released body camera video from the moments after Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara crashed her car into a home in Jamaica Plain.

Lara is accused of driving down Centre Street at twice the speed limit when she went off the road and struck a house. She's now facing several charges.

According to the police report, Lara's car went through a fence before crashing into this house on Centre Street just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, June, 30. CBS Boston

In the video, EMTs can be seen helping Lara and her son, who was in the backseat at the time. Her son was taken to the hospital for stitches over his eye and Lara was charged with not having him in booster seat, as required by law.

"I just swerved out of the way and went straight into the house," Lara could be heard telling EMTs. "I just couldn't hit the brakes fast enough before I hit the [house]."

Lara said she wasn't speeding but police said she was, by their calculations. At the time, her license had also been revoked 10 years ago.

Lara has since apologized for the crash and vowed to continue to serve as councilor. She's up for election later this year.