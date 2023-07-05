Boston City Council President Ed Flynn says Kendra Lara crash is 'troubling'

BOSTON - Damaged fence, hedge, and some damage to her foundation. That's what Jamaica Plain homeowner Georgia Kalogerakis is dealing with.

"I'm not angry, I'm thankful that nobody got hurt more seriously than the little boy," she told WBZ TV.

The driver responsible for the damage is allegedly Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara, driving in a vehicle with her son last Friday that, according to Boston Police, was unregistered and she had a revoked license.

"The porch and the house broke her speeding. I don't know why she wasn't able to control the car and stop it, that's what I don't understand," said Kalogerakis.

It's troubling as well for City Council President Ed Flynn who is speaking out since the accident happened, saying councilors need to be held to a higher standard, but stopping short of calling for Lara's resignation.

"It sets the wrong example to residents that play by the rules and work hard," Flynn told WBZ TV. "I do want to make sure that she has a fair opportunity in court but the alleged incidents are troubling."

According to police, Lara said she swerved on Center Street to avoid a car that was pulling into traffic. Police said her son, who received stitches over his eye, was not in a booster seat as the law requires. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is also concerned about the allegations but said Lara's future on the council should be left to voters.

"The greatest form of accountability for elected officials is on the ballot. There's an election in two months and it's up to voters to weigh the totality of what information they have," said Wu.

Just last week, Councilor Felix Arroyo was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine for a conflict of interest violation. And now with questions surrounding this accident, Kalogerakis will only say it's a concern as well.

"It's just not right, it's just not right," said Kalogerakis.

Lara will be summonsed to court.