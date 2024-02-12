Watch CBS News
Have a cough that won't go away? Here's why

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - How many times have you gotten a cold and even after you're feeling better, the cough just won't go away?  

Well, an article from the Canadian Medical Association says as many as a quarter of adults experience a cough that can last up to eight weeks after a respiratory infection.  

That doesn't mean you're still infected or contagious, but the inflammatory process triggered by the respiratory infection can cause your body to continue to overproduce mucus or cause your airways to become hypersensitive.

Both of which can lead to a nagging, lingering cough.  

This almost always goes away on its own, without medication.  

However, if you develop fever, shortness of breath, you're coughing up blood, or your cough lasts more than a couple of months, you should contact your primary care provider.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

February 12, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

