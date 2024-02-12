Have a cough that won't go away? Here's why

Here's why your cough won't go away

BOSTON - How many times have you gotten a cold and even after you're feeling better, the cough just won't go away?

Well, an article from the Canadian Medical Association says as many as a quarter of adults experience a cough that can last up to eight weeks after a respiratory infection.

That doesn't mean you're still infected or contagious, but the inflammatory process triggered by the respiratory infection can cause your body to continue to overproduce mucus or cause your airways to become hypersensitive.

Both of which can lead to a nagging, lingering cough.

This almost always goes away on its own, without medication.

However, if you develop fever, shortness of breath, you're coughing up blood, or your cough lasts more than a couple of months, you should contact your primary care provider.