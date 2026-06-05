Several boats destroyed in fire at Cottage Park Yacht Club in Winthrop

Several boats have been destroyed in a fire at the Cottage Park Yacht Club in Winthrop overnight Friday.

The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. The Commodore of the Yacht Club, Al Powell, said he arrived at the marina to see that dozens of boats had been damaged. Around seven boats had been destroyed and sunk as a result.

"Lit the sky orange and it was very dramatic and we knew that things were seriously wrong," Powell said. "Horrible to see and to know that those people would be waking up shortly after I did and hearing about the damage to their boats."

Crews battled flames well into the morning on Friday. CBS Boston

No one was injured, according to police.

"One couple, they were going to sleep on their boat last night and they changed their mind. That was the first one that went up [in flames]," Winthrop resident Lisa Heffernan said. "It was a blessing really."

Winthrop Fire was on scene through the morning to ensure that no hotspots would reignite and to contain any spilled oil. Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the fire.

The yacht club is a close-knit community, with over 500 members. It has been around for nearly 125 years.

"This is sort of their summer cottages. They don't go far away from home. They stay close, how they raise their kids. This is what they love," Powell said.

"It's horrible. I feel terrible for those people. Beautiful boats down here. It's just a beautiful place," Heffernan said.

The marina will remain closed for the time being. It is unclear how the fire started, and the cause is under investigation.

Winthrop, Massachusetts is around 6 miles from the heart of Boston and is considered a part of Greater Boston.