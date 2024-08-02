Construction worker hit by dump truck in Massachusetts that may have been backing up

WAYLAND - A construction worker was rushed to the hospital Friday morning in Massachusetts when they were struck by a dump truck while working on a paving job.

Dump truck may have been backing up

Police said at around 11 a.m., a paving crew was working on Stonebridge Road in Wayland when one of the workers was struck by a dump truck that may have been backing up. The incident occurred near neighbor Karen Drury's home.

"They'd just finished stripping in front of the house, the truck was going in reverse and that's my understanding of when the guy got wedged underneath the truck and dragged 5 or 10 feet, that was according to a conversation I had with DPW," said Drury.

Police said the worker was immediately flown by helicopter to a local hospital. The driver of the truck did remain on scene as OSHA investigated the crash.

"Oh my gosh, it's terrible, terrible news, I hope he gets out real soon," said neighbor Linda Malenfant. "It's scary because you think this is pretty routine work that they're doing."

Busy construction on street all week

Neighbors said work crews have been busy on the street all week. Police said both workers are employees of a company contracted through the town.

"It's a major throughway, Framingham to Wayland is a major cut across," said Malenfant. "All of our snow vehicles, our buses go by there and a hundred commuters, super busy."

The condition of the worker is still unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.