3 suspects arrested after Concord, Massachusetts land was stolen, sold to unsuspecting buyer

An I-Team investigation into a brazen case of alleged land theft in Massachusetts has now led to criminal charges. It began with one family's shocking discovery that their vacant property in Concord had been stolen by thieves who sold it to unsuspecting buyers, and those buyers were building a house on it.

In 2024, Omar and Halla Jaraki had the shock of their life, watching a house being built on the property that they owned. "They stole our dream," Omar Jaraki told the I-Team. "They stole our property, they took a mortgage on it. They're building a house on it."

The couple learned that thieves sold their vacant land when they called town hall looking for their tax bill. By then, it was too late. The scammers allegedly impersonated the Jarakis with fake IDs and sold their vacant Concord land for much less than the $1 million it was worth, pocketing the cash.

The couple that owns this land in Concord, Massachusetts said it was stolen from them and then sold. CBS Boston

The FBI opened an investigation, and now nearly two years later three people have been arrested. The case involves the Jarakis stolen land and properties in Georgia, Indiana and Tennessee.

Kyon James, 44, of Middleboro, Massachusetts, Moshe Levi, 57, of Carrollton, Texas, and Bradley Beague, 41, of Somerset, N.J., were arrested on July 16.

Levi is charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. James and Beague are both charged with money laundering conspiracy.

"We're very grateful that they appear to have found the perpetrators," the Jarakis' attorney, Richard Vetstein told the I-Team. "It's been a long road. Nearly two years now. So, we're just, we're happy, we're grateful, and, you know, I hope justice is going to be served."

The Jarakis have also filed a civil lawsuit, that case is ongoing.