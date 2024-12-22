Cole Strange active for Patriots for first time in over a year

FOXBORO -- Offensive lineman Cole Strange is active for the New England Patriots for the first time in over a year. Strange is set to make his 2024 debut Sunday afternoon when the Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills, likely filling a reserve roll along New England's offensive line.

Strange has been working his way back from a torn patellar tendon that he suffered on Dec. 17, 2023, which required a lengthy rehab for the 26-year-old. He said just last month that he essentially had to re-learn how to walk during his recovery.

The Patriots worked Strange back slowly over the last year, and have been giving him some snaps at center during practice. Ben Brown has been New England's top center since Week 6 and has had some good chemistry with rookie quarterback Drake Maye (minus a few bad snaps last weekend), so chances are Strange won't get many snaps at center in Sunday's game against the Bills. He may get a look toward the end of the contest if the scoreboard gets really silly.

But just being active is a big step for the former first-round pick after he suffered a devastating knee injury a year ago.

The Patriots will likely go with a starting offensive line of Brown at center, Vederian Lowe at left tackle, Layden Robinson at left guard, Mike Onwenu at right guard, and Deomntrey Jacobs at right tackle. Strange will serve as a reserve along with Sidy Sow and Lester Cotton on Sunday.

Jabrill Peppers inactive for Patriots vs. Bills

Five Patriots are inactive for Sunday's game, in addition to corner/punt returner Marcus Jones, who was ruled out Friday:

CB Marcus Jones

RB Jamycal Hasty

QB Joe Milton (emergency third QB)

SS Jabrill Peppers

G Tyrese Robinson

C Lecitus Smith

Peppers was added to the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury, and will now miss Sunday's game after playing in each of New England's last two games. Marte Mapu is active for the first time since Week 12 and will likely take over Peppers' role in the secondary alongside Kyle Dugger, with Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus, and Brenden Schooler rounding out the Patriots' depth at safety.

