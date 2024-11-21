Cole Strange opens up about his injury recovery and newfound appreciation for baby deer

FOXBORO -- Cole Strange returned to practice for the New England Patriots on Wednesday, a major step toward his return from a devastating injury that has sidelined him for nearly a year. The offensive lineman spoke with reporters about his frustrating recovery from a torn patellar tendon on Thursday.

Strange said that he felt good after his first practice since last December, though the 2022 first-round pick isn't sure how close he is to returning to game action. He felt like he was playing his best football when he went down last Dec. 17 during a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and it's been a long and frustrating road to get to this point.

"It's been a lot longer than I wanted it to be. Honestly, it's been really tough and really aggravating," Strange told reporters on Thursday. "It's been a good perspective. I would never have wanted this to happen, but the sliver lining it it gave me a new perspective and I'm more appreciative of where I am. I feel really good going forward.

"I learned that I need football more than I thought I did," he added. "Not having it, I didn't like that at all."

Cole Strange said he had to re-learn how to walk

Strange had to be carted off the field after his injury last season, and the ensuing surgery on his right knee left him with a cast from his above his ankle to his thigh. He never doubted that he would return to football, though Strange admitted it was tough to stay optimistic in the early stages of his recovery.

"I couldn't go to the bathroom by myself so I was like, 'How the hell am I going to get back to playing in the NFL,'" he recalled.

When the cast finally came off, then began a re-learning process for Strange. The 26-year-old had to re-learn how to walk, run, squat, and jump, all of which felt awkward as he got back into motion.

"It was crazy. I felt like a baby deer," said Strange. "It was awkward as hell."

But Strange said the only way to get better was to just go out and do it, so he kept pushing. And when the basics were back, he was ready to tackle the football field again.

Strange still felt awkward during Wednesday's practice -- his first in 11 months -- but was surprised as how smooth he looked on film. He said that he lost some body fat and gained some muscle during his recovery, which he appreciated.

He was also asked by WBZ-TV's Dan Roche if he gained a new appreciation for baby deer throughout his recovery.

"Yeah. And they're getting hunted," Strange joked. "Those things... Yes I do."

Cole Strange putting in some work at center

During his recovery, Strange also started to put in some work in at center. The team approached him about moving over from left guard after starting center David Andrews was lost for the season, and Strange was open to the position change.

"I have a little bit of background; played a little bit in college, played center at the Senior Bowl. I feel comfortable with it, I just need to get practice reps," he said. "I'm more comfortable at guard because I've been there longer. But it's been a fun challenge."

Strange said there are a lot of more responsibilities at center and the decisions need to be made quickly. But he's got a mentor in Andrews, who has been helping Strange in his transition to center.

"David being a leader on the team and a center himself of 10 years -- he helped me out my rookie year and last year as well. Working drills, it's been helpful," said Strange.

The Patriots will determined where Strange will play along the offensive line in the coming weeks. But he sees the New England offensive line coming together after a rough start to the season, and hopes to be a part of it in the very near future.

"I genuinely believe we're heading in the right direction and I'm really happy to be a part of that," said Strange.

