Want a free coffee? Middleboro cafe wants to see your best dance moves

MIDDLEBORO - Three million people have seen a viral social media video of Coffee Milano Cafe customers walking through the door dancing.

Free coffee for a dance

These customers have a reason to dance.

"Whoever shows up and dances gets a free coffee," said owner Josh Rashid.

The Middleboro cafe owner posted a sign on his door over the weekend telling customers if they danced for five seconds, they would get a free coffee. So customers danced.

"Smiles on their faces, that's the best part. People absolutely love it," said Rashid.

Don't they run out of coffee?

Rashid plans to do this only once a month, posting an Easter egg on social media as to when it will happen. If you want to get a free coffee, keep an eye on the cafe's Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. He'll simply write, "Dance party tomorrow."

"If you know, you know," says Rashid.

"I come here every day for coffee in the morning and lunch in the afternoon," said customer John Murray. "We need a little more softness in this world for sure,"

Social media inspiration

The idea was inspired by another small business using social media to its advantage.

"We saw a pizza shop do it. And I'm like, 'Let's do that for coffee,'" said Rashid. But he had no idea the TikTok dancing would take off. His hope is that it brings joy to people.

"You can dance away your day and have a cup of coffee with it," said Rashid.