Patriots' special teamer Cody Davis gave Steve Burton an awesome gift

FOXBORO -- The Patriots gift wrapped a victory for their fans on Christmas Eve. On Wednesday in the New England locker room, special teamer Cody Davis had another gift waiting for WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton.

Davis is fresh off his biggest game with the team, after recovering a fumble for a special teams touchdown in New England's 26-23 win over the Broncos on Sunday. The veteran is in his 11th NFL season and fourth in New England, so he knows a thing or two about the history of the NFL and the Patriots.

And he's very familiar with the digits on the back of his New England jersey: No. 22. That is the same number that was worn by Ron Burton, the Patriots' first-ever draft pick in 1960, a star running back in his time, and Steve's father.

Davis was working on a team-building project earlier in the year that involved mini helmets. He collected several throwback looks for the project, and had a special 1960s helmet with the No. 22 made for the Burton family.

He gave it to Steve when they crossed paths in the locker room on Wednesday.

"I wear No. 22, but this is a Ron Burton helmet that I got custom made," he told Burton. "This retro helmet is one of the coolest things I've ever done. It was an honor to do it."

Burton was grateful for the gift, and said that it will be going in a memory room the family is working on at the Ron Burton Training Village.

"It means the world to our family," Burton said to Davis.