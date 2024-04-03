Residents race to protect coastal properties ahead of storm hitting Massachusetts

SALISBURY - Coastal residents are bracing for the impacts of a storm that's intensifying overnight as it brings heavy rain and wind to Massachusetts.

Randy Wells just shored up another barrier of sand and hay bales in front of a property on Salisbury Beach. He said it likely won't be the last time but he was hoping he was done for this season.

"I expect to get wash over, maybe we'll have a half a dune left," said Wells. "I was hoping to get to the fall with no more winter storms."

Salisbury has been fortifying its beach with sand, paid for by some of the homeowners, and it's been somewhat of a losing effort this winter. But Selectman Mike Colburn insists not completely.

"The sand has not disappeared, it's just flattened off...But they still have sand in front of them, which will protect them," said Colburn.

Residents still recovering in Hampton, New Hampshire

While this storm is expected to pack powerful winds, eyes are also on the ocean, where the tide is not expected to be as high as previous storms this year. It'll likely create some minor flooding along Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, though not like the deluge in January that caused considerable damage residents are still recovering from.

"The wind always holds those tides in, and we have that sort of storm surge effect happening. But I think beyond that, tomorrow nighttime, we should be in pretty good shape," said Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon. He lost a lot of equipment and vehicles to salt water damage in January and is only now getting some replaced.

Hampton Beach resident Andy Winde, whose home was inundated with water in January, has a makeshift sump pump ready to go with this storm.

"Take a picture now because if there's flooding, you'll see barrels floating, a lot of two by fours," said Winde.

It's another storm these residents say they don't need, and like Wells, are ready to cry uncle.

"I'm looking forward to a day of being on the beach, not with a winter hat on," said Wells.