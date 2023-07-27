Several Christmas Tree Shops stores closing this weekend; Shoppers warned of online impersonators

MIDDLEBORO - It's last call for Christmas Tree Shops customers at several stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire this weekend.

The Middleboro-based company that's going out of business says many stores, but not all, will be closing Sunday, July 30. According to the Christmas Tree Shops website, the soon-to-be-shuttered stores are in Natick, North Dartmouth, Orleans, Pembroke and West Dennis, as well as in Nashua and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The Christmas Tree Shops company has said in bankruptcy court that they're expecting all stores to be closed by the end of August. The deadline to use Christmas Tree Shops gift cards at any store has already passed.

For the stores closing this weekend, the website is advertising sales of 60% to 90% off, though some shoppers have wondered if they're actually getting a good deal. WBZ-TV found items earlier this month that were double-stickered, meaning the original price underneath was cheaper than the so-called sale price.

Customers are also being warned about scammers claiming to be doing business as the Christmas Tree Shops on the internet.

"Christmas Tree Shops® does not sell online," the company says. "There are several websites and Facebook pages claiming to be us. Please make sure you're on our official website and Facebook page before providing any personal information."

The chain got its start on Cape Cod 50 years ago.