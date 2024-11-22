Patriots' corner Christian Gonzalez added to injury report, listed as questionable vs. Dolphins

Patriots-Dolphins: Can Drake Maye help solve New England's woes in Miami?

FOXBORO -- Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez was a late addition to the team's injury report, and is now questionable for New England's Week 12 tilt against the Dolphins in Miami.

Gonzalez will likely be tasked with shadowing Miami star receiver Tyreek Hill if he can play Sunday at Hardrock Stadium. But he's now questionable for the game with a hip injury that limited him in Friday's final practice of the week.

The second-year corner spent much of Week 5's Patriots-Dolphins matchup at Gillette Stadium covering Hill, holding him to three receptions on six targets for 55 yards. Hill finished the game with six receptions for 69 yards in the 15-10 Miami win.

It would be a massive blow to the New England secondary if Gonzalez can't go on Sunday, leaving Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones to handle the likes of Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham Jr. The Patriots also activated Alex Austin from IR this week, so he could find himself back in the cornerback rotation against the Dolphins.

Nose tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck) was the only player ruled out by New England on Friday.

10 Patriots listed as questionable vs. Dolphins

Gonzalez is not alone with his questionable designation. Defensive captain Deatrich Wise is also questionable with the foot injury that kept him out of last week's loss to the L.A. Rams.

Here's the full list of questionable Patriots for Sunday's game:

DT Christian Barmore (not injury related - other)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

CB Christian Gonzalez (hip)

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee)

T Vederian Lowe (shoulder)

S Marte Mapu (neck)

OL Cole Strange (knee)

LB Sione Takitaki (knee)

LB Keion White (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise (foot)

Could Cole Strange return on Sunday?

Cole Strange is among those listed as questionable after he made his return to practice on Wednesday. But that was his first practice in nearly a year after he suffered a devastated knee injury last December, and the third-year offensive lineman has yet to participate in team drills, according to head coach Jerod Mayo.

Strange was limited in all three practices this week, and has even started to put in some work at center. But despite being listed as questionable, he likely won't play on Sunday.

Miami's Week 12 Injury Report

The Dolphins ruled out cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) while tackle Terron Armstead (knee), fullback Alec Ingold (calf), safety Patrick McMorris (calf), and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad /knee) are all listed as questionable. Armstead missed all three practices this week.

