Patriots place Christian Barmore back on non-football injured list

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been placed back on the reserve non-football illness list, the team announced Thursday.

Barmore missed the first 10 games of the season after being diagnosed with blood clots over the summer. He was put back on the reserve list Thursday after he "experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation," according to the Patriots.

"We appreciate everything Christian did to return to the team this season, but our top priority is Christian's health and wellbeing," the Patriots said in a statement announcing the move. "We know that he will continue to receive tremendous care and we want to ensure that he gets the time he needs to come back stronger than ever."

Christian Barmore diagnosed with blood clots

Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots in July and was expected to miss the entire 2024 NFL season. But he returned to practice in mid-November and played in the team's last four games, recording a sack and six tackles during his time on the field.

The 25-year-old spoke of the scary situation following his return.

"Don't take anything for granted. I could have lost my life," Barmore said in November. "When my doctor told me that, I got closer with God. He brings his toughest battle to his toughest soldiers. So I told myself I wasn't going to let this beat me."

He said the ordeal gave him a new perspective on life.

"Never give up. Don't quit. There are going to be days you don't want to it, days you don't want to come in and see people," he said. "But every day, people supported me. I had a lot of support from this organization."

New England drafted Barmore in the second round, 38th overall, in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He's become a key cog along the Patriots' defensive front over his four-year career, and has recorded 13.5 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss over his 48 games.

Barmore signed a four-year, $92 million extension with the Patriots last offseason.

