Watch CBS News
Local News

Number of children overdosing on melatonin has skyrocketed over past decade, study shows

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

HealthWatch: Growing number of children overdosing on melatonin; health condition associated with he
HealthWatch: Growing number of children overdosing on melatonin; health condition associated with he 02:25

BOSTON -- The number of children overdosing on a popular over-the-counter sleep aid is skyrocketing. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains: 

A new study from researchers at the Children's Hospital of Michigan found that the number of children who have been accidentally poisoned by melatonin has jumped by 530% over the past decade, largely in kids under five. 

When kids take too much melatonin not surprisingly, they become incredibly sleepy and often become difficult to arouse but in severe cases, kids can die from it.

Many more adults are having trouble sleeping, probably due to increased stress, especially during the pandemic, and are turning to melatonin which is easy to obtain to help them sleep, but that means many more little hands can get ahold of the drug.

Parents are urged to treat melatonin like they would any other medication and instead of keeping it by the bedside or in a nightstand drawer, store it out of the reach of young children.

Mallika Marshall, MD

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a Host and Contributing Editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 5:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.