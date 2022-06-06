Number of children overdosing on melatonin has skyrocketed over past decade, study shows

BOSTON -- The number of children overdosing on a popular over-the-counter sleep aid is skyrocketing. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains:

A new study from researchers at the Children's Hospital of Michigan found that the number of children who have been accidentally poisoned by melatonin has jumped by 530% over the past decade, largely in kids under five.

When kids take too much melatonin not surprisingly, they become incredibly sleepy and often become difficult to arouse but in severe cases, kids can die from it.

Many more adults are having trouble sleeping, probably due to increased stress, especially during the pandemic, and are turning to melatonin which is easy to obtain to help them sleep, but that means many more little hands can get ahold of the drug.

Parents are urged to treat melatonin like they would any other medication and instead of keeping it by the bedside or in a nightstand drawer, store it out of the reach of young children.