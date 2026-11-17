A child was rushed to the hospital after being rescued from a massive fire in New Bedford, Massachusetts, late Tuesday afternoon.

Bright orange flames could be seen pouring out of the three-story apartment building on Rivet Street. Firefighters started battling heavy smoke and flames at about 4:30 p.m.

New Bedford Fire Chief Brian Medeiros says construction workers doing renovations on the first-floor of the building heard smoke alarms and went outside. They saw smoke coming from the second floor and went back in with a fire extinguisher but were pushed back by the heavy smoke.

There were reports of people trapped in the building. A police officer and district fire chief who first arrived also attempted to get to the second floor using a back stairwell but could not enter the apartment due to smoke.

Fire on Rivet Street in New Bedford, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Medeiros said firefighters arrived and found a young girl on the second floor. She was taken to the hospital by EMS. Her condition is unknown.

"Crews worked their tails off at this incident here trying to go blindly, because it was unconfirmed if there was anybody in there or not," Medeiros said. "They worked tirelessly to try to locate any occupants in the building while extinguishing the fire."

Medeiros said all of the residents of the building have been accounted for.

Several surrounding streets were closed. It is unclear how the fire started

"They had a hell of time trying to chase this fire and knock it back," Medeiros said.

State investigators with the Department of Fire Services and the New Bedford Fire Prevention Bureau are investigating the cause of the fire.