Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado arrested in shooting of New Bedford police officer

NEW BEDFORD - Police have arrested a suspect in last week's shooting of an officer in New Bedford.

Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado is believed to be the suspect who fired four shots from a passing car at the intersection of Rivet and Orchard streets on July 17. Police said one of the bullets shattered the window of Officer Lavar Gilbert's unmarked car and hit him in the face. Another bullet hit a passerby in the foot.

Gilbert suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital on Saturday. Investigators don't think Gilbert was targeted.

Vasconselos-Furtado will be arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court.