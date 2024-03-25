Massachusetts to open new temporary shelter, adds eligibility requirements for families

CHELSEA - Massachusetts is opening another temporary shelter for migrant and homeless families, while also announcing new eligibility requirements for those staying in the "safety-net" sites.

Old Chelsea Soldiers Home to become safety-net site

The latest shelter will open in April at the former Chelsea Soldiers Home, which is currently vacant and scheduled to be demolished. The state opened a new veterans home in Chelsea in December, replacing the old facility that was the site of a COVID outbreak that killed 31 residents.

Gov. Maura Healey's administration says the temporary shelter will be able to take in about 100 families. It will serve families with children or pregnant women who are waiting for placement in the state's over-capacity emergency shelter program. Families staying there will be able to get help finding work and stable housing, the administration said.

New requirements for families staying at temporary shelters

The state said that starting May 1, families will need to meet certain requirements to stay at the overflow sites in Chelsea, Cambridge and Roxbury, by showing they are taking steps to get out of the shelter system.

Those steps include:

Applying for work authorization

Participating in a workforce training program

Submitting job applications

Taking English classes

Searching for housing

Families will have to show every month that they are following the new requirements.

"We have said for months now that our system is at capacity, and we do not have the space, providers or funding to continue expanding," Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice said in a statement. "Families will need to demonstrate that they've taken action to get on a path toward independence and out of shelter."