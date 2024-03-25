Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts to open new temporary shelter, adds eligibility requirements for families

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Former Chelsea Soldiers Home to serve as temporary shelter
Former Chelsea Soldiers Home to serve as temporary shelter 00:49

CHELSEA - Massachusetts is opening another temporary shelter for migrant and homeless families, while also announcing new eligibility requirements for those staying in the "safety-net" sites.

Old Chelsea Soldiers Home to become safety-net site

The latest shelter will open in April at the former Chelsea Soldiers Home, which is currently vacant and scheduled to be demolished. The state opened a new veterans home in Chelsea in December, replacing the old facility that was the site of a COVID outbreak that killed 31 residents. 

Gov. Maura Healey's administration says the temporary shelter will be able to take in about 100 families. It will serve families with children or pregnant women who are waiting for placement in the state's over-capacity emergency shelter program. Families staying there will be able to get help finding work and stable housing, the administration said.

New requirements for families staying at temporary shelters

The state said that starting May 1, families will need to meet certain requirements to stay at the overflow sites in Chelsea, Cambridge and Roxbury, by showing they are taking steps to get out of the shelter system.

Those steps include:

  • Applying for work authorization
  • Participating in a workforce training program
  • Submitting job applications
  • Taking English classes
  • Searching for housing

Families will have to show every month that they are following the new requirements.

"We have said for months now that our system is at capacity, and we do not have the space, providers or funding to continue expanding," Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice said in a statement. "Families will need to demonstrate that they've taken action to get on a path toward independence and out of shelter." 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 1:55 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.