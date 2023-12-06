Chelsea Market Basket employees find credit card skimming device within 6 minutes

CHELSEA – Workers at Market Basket found a credit card skimming device at the Chelsea location just minutes after someone planted the device.

Chelsea police said the device was placed at a payment terminal Tuesday at the Everett Ave.

In a statement, Market Basket said the skimmer was placed at the terminal at 4:18 p.m. Six minutes later at 4:24 p.m., store management found the suspicious device.

Police are investigating if this is connected to five other devices recently found in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

"It is important to note that we have not received information that any customer data has been compromised in this or the prior incident," Market Basket said in a statement.

Chelsea police said customers at all stores should be aware of their surroundings and be on the lookout for potential skimmers.

"Consumers are advised to visibly check any electronic device they use a bank card for transactions before inserting their card and to ask for management help if they are unsure," police said.