Gov. Baker attends Memorial Day ceremony in Swampscott

BOSTON -- While the long weekend is the unofficial start to summer, Monday's holiday is about taking time to honor fallen men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Ceremonies to mark Memorial Day took place across the state on Sunday as well.

On the North Shore, veterans, Gold Star Families, and community members gathered in Swampscott. Gov. Charlie Baker was also in attendance.

He spoke about the eternal devotion that America's fallen service members showed for their country.

"That the freedom that they fought and died for, and paid an enormously high price for, was being bequeathed to us. Those Americans who came after as a gift," Baker said.

Mayor Wu and Congressman Stephen Lynch visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The ceremony started at the local VFW post and then the group walked to the Medal of Honor Park in South Boston.

"I think it's very important for our country to remember the service and sacrifice that these men and women have offered, it's a real example of patriotism that in this divided time we really need, we really need things that bring us together," said Lynch.