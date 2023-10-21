3 charges dropped against Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara after June crash

BOSTON - Three charges have been dropped against Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara after a car crash in June. Lara was in court Friday afternoon trying to get the rest of the charges tossed out.

She was hit with seven counts after her car crashed into a Jamaica Plain home. Her son was in the car at the time and was taken to Boston Children's Hospital to get stitches over his eye.

Prosecutors have now dismissed two of the charges, speeding and reckless operation. She was found "not responsible" for driving without a seatbelt.

Lara was driving more than double the speed limit, according to a police report.

The police report said Lara was driving on a revoked license with no insurance, the car was not registered, and it had an expired inspection sticker. Her son was also not in a booster seat, as required by law.

The judge has not made a ruling yet on the rest of the charges.