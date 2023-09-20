Chandler Jones placed on non-football illness list with "personal issue," out indefinitely for Raiders

BOSTON -- Chandler Jones will not be suiting up for the Las Vegas Raiders anytime soon. The defensive end has been placed on the team's non-football illness list, and will be out indefinitely with a "personal issue," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jones was inactive for Las Vegas' first two games of the season and wasn't practicing with the team after airing his displeasure with head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler on social media just ahead of the season. The posts, which have since been deleted from his Instagram account, made it clear that Jones did not want to play for McDaniels anymore.

Jones will now miss at least the next four games, but he could be out longer as he works through this matter. The Raiders host the New England Patriots on Oct. 15, which would be the fourth game that Jones is on the non-football illness list.

Las Vegas doesn't have to pay Jones while he's on the list, but it's unclear if the team will go that route with the veteran pass rusher. The team will be able to fill Jones' roster spot in the meantime.

Jones signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Raiders last offseason, recording 4.5 sacks over 15 games. While that represented a down year for Jones, he did have one highlight play: His game-winning touchdown against the Patriots on New England's failed end-of-game lateral.

Jones was initially drafted by the Patriots in 2012, and won a Super Bowl with New England in 2014.