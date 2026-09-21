One woman play "Eleanor" at Central Square Theater in Cambridge highlights life of former First Lady

A new production of "Eleanor" at Central Square Theater in Cambridge is providing an intimate look at the longest serving First Lady in American history.

In her 12 years in the White House, Eleanor Roosevelt redefined what a First Lady could be.

"Eleanor was a remarkable human being, very far ahead of her time. She was an activist, a feminist," said Paula Plum, who plays Roosevelt. "Eleanor really had no compunction about saying exactly what she thought."

Paula Plum as Eleanor Roosevelt at Central Square Theater in Cambridge, Mass. Central Square Theater

"It jumps around in time. I describe it as having sort of a looping effect as she makes realizations about her life and the choices that she's made," said director Bryn Boice.

She worked with Plum to try and keep the story grounded.

"It is challenging to do a one-person show and to direct one person who's going to be playing all of the characters. What you have to do, is put yourself in their shoes and imagine what they might need to sort of physically tether parts of the story," Boice told WBZ-TV.

"Every part of the play is anchored in a spot, a location, a sound cue," Plum said.

While many learn about Eleanor Roosevelt in history class, Boice first came across her in a beloved 1982 film.

"I remember this kind, caring, charismatic woman in this movie, Annie, telling her husband that he needed to listen to this little girl," Boice said. "She gave Annie agency with FDR."

Plum said the scene wasn't far from reality.

"She and Franklin battled over her point of view. In the play it says, 'I acted as a spur. Though the spurring was not always welcome,'" Plum said.

"Things that I would never have attributed to this woman were her ideas that she sort of came up with because she was around meeting the people. And finding out what they needed and having empathy for their plight," said Boice. "Like the GI Bill and making sure that veterans were able to get loans for homes."

"She really did inspire so many of the programs that became the New Deal," Plum said.

She may be the only actor on stage, but Roosevelt isn't the only role Plum is playing.

"I also do Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt. Her mother, his mother, Louie Howe," Plum said.

But it's Roosevelt that she hopes the audience will learn the most from.

"She brought people together, not separated and divided them," Plum told WBZ. "And so I think it's a very healing moment to come and see this play because you will be inspired by what real activism as well as caring and compassion look like in a leader."

You can check out Eleanor at Central Square Theater in Cambridge through October 11.